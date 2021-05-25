St. Charles County Police looking for runaway teen

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Charles County Police Department issued a runaway juvenile advisory for 16-year-old Faith M. Hunter Tuesday afternoon.
They say Faith was last seen Monday, May 24, 2021, at a residence on Park Charles Boulevard South.
Faith is described as being 5’ 4”, and 120 lbs. She has noticeable scars on her left leg and right foot, as well as an orthopedic brace on her right leg.
Her clothing description is unknown.
Police say she may be traveling with a male acquaintance.
Anyone with information on Faith’s whereabouts is asked to call 636-949-3002 or 911.