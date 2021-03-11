St. Charles County Police need help identifying person and car connected to multiple burglaries

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Charles County Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a person and a vehicle believed to be connected to multiple residential burglaries.
Police said officers were dispatched to multiple homes on Monday and Tuesday for reported burglaries.
The homes were in the 2400 block of Highway 94 S, the 5600 block of Highway 94 S, the 800 block of West Highway D, and the 6300 block of Highway 94 S.
The investigation into the burglaries has found that the suspect(s) used forced entry into the homes and stole multiple valuables, including firearms, jewelry, copper pipe, kitchen appliances, and money.
Anyone with information should call 636-949-3002.