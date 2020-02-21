Watch Now
Live video of FOX 2 News

St. Charles County police SUV involved in head-on crash in O'Fallon, Mo

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Data pix.

O'FALLON, Mo.  - A  St. Charles County police SUV was involved in a head-on crash in O'Fallon Missouri. The collision happened on Highway P just west of North Main Street just after 7:00 a.m.

Bommarito Automotive SkyFox Helicopter showed images of a damaged police cruiser with airbags deployed.  There was also a gray Mercedes with damage to the front end.

Westbound lanes were closed at the time of the crash. One person was taken to the hospital.  The condition of that person is not known at this time.

 

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News