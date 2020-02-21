St. Charles County police SUV involved in head-on crash in O'Fallon, Mo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

O'FALLON, Mo. - A St. Charles County police SUV was involved in a head-on crash in O'Fallon Missouri. The collision happened on Highway P just west of North Main Street just after 7:00 a.m.

Bommarito Automotive SkyFox Helicopter showed images of a damaged police cruiser with airbags deployed. There was also a gray Mercedes with damage to the front end.

Westbound lanes were closed at the time of the crash. One person was taken to the hospital. The condition of that person is not known at this time.

Highway P, just west of N. Main Street -- WB lanes are CLOSED, one lane of EB traffic is getting through @FOX2now pic.twitter.com/4kYvDVKJRl — Molly Rose (@MollyRoseTV) February 21, 2020

#BREAKING: Accident involving St. Charles Co. Police SUV and another car on Highway P in O'Fallon MO @FOX2now - we are hearing officer is not injured pic.twitter.com/sFDuTmwhXC — Molly Rose (@MollyRoseTV) February 21, 2020