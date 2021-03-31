St. Charles County ranked among top Missouri’s Healthiest Counties, 12th year in a row

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – St. Charles County has been ranked among the top Missouri’s Healthiest Counties for the 12th consecutive year in a row.

According to the annual County Health Rankings report, St. Charles County ranked second in the state for scoring high in both Health Outcomes and Health Factors.

The County Health Rankings are based on public data collected from vital statistics and government surveys.

Health Outcomes display the current picture of a community’s health by considering the physical and mental health of residents and length of life.

Health Factors include community behaviors, access to clinical care, socio-economic levels, and the physical environment to show aspects that influence the current and future health of the community.

“Whether it be through current activities to prevent further spread of COVID-19 or through ongoing programs for children, adults, and seniors, this community proactively seeks ways to improve the quality of life for those who choose to live or work here,” Department of Public Health Director Demetrius Cianci-Chapman said. “These continued high marks received through the County Health Rankings and other national reports are recognition for these efforts and provide additional motivation to expand healthy accomplishments within our community.”

To view the nationwide and Missouri-specific rankings, click here.