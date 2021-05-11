St. Charles County releases summer event schedule at Kinetic Park

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Following approval Monday night by the St. Charles County Council, the Youth Activity Park has a new name, Kinetic Park.

Although Kinetic Park will be undergoing some renovations until 2022, the county released the park’s 2021 summer events.

Upcoming Summer Events:

· National Go Skateboarding Day 12-5 p.m., Saturday, June 19 Call 636-561-4964 for more information or visit stccparks.org.

· Wheel Fest 11 a.m.–3 p.m., Saturday, July 24

Jam session on the outdoor skate and bike course

· Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championship Qualifier 12–10 pm., Saturday, July 31 For more information on how to sign up to qualify, visit redbull.com. Watch the St. Charles County Parks website and social media for information on participant registration and spectator tickets.

· Camp and Classes

A week-long summer camp and numerous skate, bike and scooter lessons and clinics are scheduled throughout the summer.

For more information on 2021 camps and lessons, look for the county’s Summer Activity Guide at stccparks.org or click here.