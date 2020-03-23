St. Charles County reports three new COVID-19 cases; evidence of community-spread

ST. CHARLES, Mo – There are three new positive coronavirus cases in St. Charles County. Health officials say the patients include a man in his 70 and two women, one in her 80s and one in her 20s.
Health officials say the cases are the first because of community-spread in the county. That means they are not travel related. Investigations are underway connected to these cases.
St. Charles County residents who show symptoms or have questions should call the St. Charles County Department of Public Health COVID-19 Information Hotline at 636-949-1899.