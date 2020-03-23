St. Charles County reports three new COVID-19 cases; evidence of community-spread

WESTMINSTER, MARYLAND – MARCH 16: Dawn Canova, clinical manager for outpatient wound care at Carroll Hospital, handles a sample from a person tested for the coronavirus at a drive-thru station in the hospital’s parking garage March 16, 2020 in Westminster, Maryland. Not open to the general public for testing, the station was set up to take samples from people who had spoken with their doctors and received explicit direction to get a test for the novel coronavirus called COVID-19. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

ST. CHARLES, Mo – There are three new positive coronavirus cases in St. Charles County. Health officials say the patients include a man in his 70 and two women, one in her 80s and one in her 20s.

Health officials say the cases are the first because of community-spread in the county. That means they are not travel related. Investigations are underway connected to these cases.

St. Charles County residents who show symptoms or have questions should call the St. Charles County Department of Public Health COVID-19 Information Hotline at 636-949-1899.