St. Charles County residents can track their absentee ballot

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO – Over 46,500 absentee ballots were requested in St. Charles County, with 24,615 absentee ballots requested by mail. This sets the record for ballots requested by mail in St. Charles County’s election history.



With absentee ballots still waiting to be delivered, the St. Charles County Election Authority has launched BallotTrax, an online system for voters to track requests for absentee ballots for the Nov. 3 General Election. This system is for tracking requests made for absentee by mail ballots only.

The deadline has already passed to request your absentee ballot. The request was due at 5 p.m. on October 21.

To track your ballot visit: https://sccmo.ballottrax.net/voter/

Any absentee ballots must be returned either by mail or in person to the Election Authority by 7 p.m. on Election Day. You can mail you ballot to the election Authority located at 397 Turner

Boulevard in St. Peters. Voters also have the option to drop off their absentee by mail ballot at their polling location on Election Day by 7 p.m.

In-person absentee voting continues to be available at the Election Authority during regular business hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, until Nov. 2, and from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 31



For further questions about the Nov. 3 General Election, visit https://www.sccmo.org/410/Election-Authority or email election@sccmo.org