St. Charles County shares COVID-19 recommendations for a safe Halloween

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo – Halloween guidelines are being issued by several cities and counties in the region on the first day of October. St. Charles County says that COVID-19 will change the way people celebrate the day that seems to have turned into a month of candy and costumes.

St. Louis County has also shared Halloween recommendations based on the risk of activities. St. Louis City is expected to release their guidelines this morning.

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health is following Center of Disease Control guidelines. They want parents to have conversations with their kids about wearing masks, social distancing, hand washing, and avoiding commonly touched surfaces.

Following this advice should reduce the risk for exposure to or spreading the virus.

Interacting with many people over the course of a night can create a high risk for disease spread. Here are the CDC’s advice to lower risks of spreading COVID-19 or other viruses during trick-or-treating:

Decorating neighborhood homes for the holiday and hosting a drive-by parade to view the decorations.

Planning a photo scavenger hunt around the neighborhood, virtual costume contest or stay-in scary movie night with your family.

Gathering with your immediate family or a small group of individuals that you know have successfully practiced social distancing and limiting the number of places your group visits.

Wearing disposable or cloth masks at all times. Incorporate decorated face coverings into costumes, as traditional costume masks are not an appropriate substitute for protective face coverings.

Giving pre-bagged treats that kids can pick up themselves on a socially distanced table in a driveway or yard, as opposed to handing out individual treats at the door.

Washing hands with soap and water or hand sanitizer regularly when collecting or distributing treats.

Hosting or attending outdoor activities with social distancing and mask wearing enforced, as opposed to crowded, poorly ventilated indoor events.

Any individual who is sick, is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, is awaiting test results, or may have been exposed to the virus stays home and avoids contact with others.