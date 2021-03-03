St. Charles County teachers eligible for COVID vaccine as county receives Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – School teachers in St. Charles County are about to move to the front of the line as thousands of doses of the new single-shot Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine arrived in the St. Louis area.
The St. Charles County Health Department received 500 doses. Health officials will administer them this week by appointment. Residents can register to receive their COVID shot at The Family Arena in St. Charles now.
St. Charles County is also transitioning to Phase 1B-Tier 3 of the State of Missouri COVID vaccine distribution plan on Monday, March 15 and will allow nearly 12,000 teachers, school officials and school’s support staff to become eligible for the vaccine.
Five St. Charles County high schools will become vaccination sites.
Meanwhile, St. Louis County received 2,000 doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.