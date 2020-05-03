St. Charles County to begin reopening Monday

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Missouri’s statewide stay-at-home order expires Sunday. Governor Mike Parson is encouraging Missourians to support their local businesses while maintaining social distancing.

St. Charles County is third in Missouri for COVID-19 cases and deaths. But county leaders will follow Governor Parson’s guidance and reopen on Monday.

St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann says the number of cases has gone down over the past 14 days. Ehlmann hopes to have better and more COVID-19 testing in the county. He also wants to see contact tracing of infected people.

The governor hopes shoppers will start to support local businesses devastated by COVID-19.

Some of the major state offices that will be also be reopening on Monday will include services such as motor vehicle and drivers’ licensing, vital records, motor vehicle inspection services, and driver testing.

The governor has said if a local county still has stricter measures in place then that’s what you should follow. That includes St. Louis city and county.