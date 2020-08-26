St. Charles County to distribute free masks to residents Wednesday

O’ FALLON, Mo. – St. Charles County’s free mask distribution program to help stop the spread of COVID-19 continues with another “Mask Up Pick-Up” event for county residents Wednesday.

The evet is scheduled from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at CarShield Field, 900 T.R. Hughes Blvd. Residents are encouraged to enter CarShield Field’s parking lot on the west side of T.R. Hughes Boulevard.

This is the third drive-through free mask giveaway event held for residents this month. We are told organizers have handed out about 30,000 surgical masks at each of the first two events and they plan to distribute the same amount today.

Each resident will receive 10 free disposable masks that have been placed in bags by workers. The county is asking all residents to stay in their cars while picking up masks.

Overall St. Charles County government has bought nearly a million masks, 450,000 have been given out to area school districts some 500,000 have been made available to residents at various locations.

The county has also distributed more than 53,000 masks to city governments as well as PPE to first responders.

Money for the masks has come from FEMA Disaster Relief and the Federal CARESa Act.

Latest headlines: