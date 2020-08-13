St. Charles County to use CARES Act dollars for residents to complete job training programs

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – CARES Act funding is giving St. Charles County low income or laid-off workers the opportunity to receive $4,000 for job training.

The Missouri Job Center of St. Charles County located at 212 Turner Blvd., in St. Peters has received $458,000 in CARES Act funding for short-term training.

In order to qualify, workers must be over 18-years-old, eligible to work in the United States and classify as low-income or be laid off.

St. Charles County said the courses available can be completed virtually or in-person. They have courses in computer science, cyber security, truck driving, nursing, paralegal studies, phlebotomy, medical assisting and more.

In order to be funded by the CARES Act, the training program a person is looking to complete must be on the Missouri Eligible Training Provider list. St. Charles County also said the training must be started by October 31, 2020.

For more information, contact the Missouri Job Center at 636-255-6060 or email workforce@sccmo.org.