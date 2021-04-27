St. Charles County woman convicted of manslaughter in boyfriend’s death

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — An eastern Missouri woman has been convicted of first-degree manslaughter in the 2019 death of her boyfriend, whom police say she ran down with her pickup truck in a Chesterfield parking lot.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a jury found 39-year-old Kathryn Marsh of St. Charles County guilty on Monday following a trial in which she was charged with second-degree murder.
Prosecutors say Marsh ran over 40-year-old Matthew Baker on March 29, 2019. Witnesses told police Marsh purposely backed over Baker and then ran over him again in a lot behind a restaurant. Marsh faces up to 10 years in prison when she’s sentenced on June 4.