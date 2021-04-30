St. Charles County’s most popular splash pad opens for summer fun

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Get your kids’ swimsuits ready and take a visit to St. Charles County Parks’ most popular water play area that opened Friday morning.
The splash pad is part of a playground for children of all abilities that is divided into zones: interactive and motion-activated water play. It includes music play, adventure play with climbing features, inclusive swings, and a hillside slide.
The “sprayground” is located at Veterans Tribute Park, 1031 Kisker Road in Weldon Spring.
For more information, visit stccparks.org.