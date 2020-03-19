St. Charles, Franklin and Jefferson Counties suggest limiting gatherings to 10 or less

ST. LOUIS – The leaders from St. Charles, Franklin and Jefferson Counties came together today and announced they will be limiting gatherings to 10 people. The leaders chose to hold a joint news conference to provide an update, saying some of their residents don’t have access to the internet. They wanted the public to broadcast their message on television.

Yesterday, St. Charles County announced its first positive case. Jefferson and Franklin Counties are both testing several cases but there are no positive cases.

All the leaders echoed that their residents are doing a great job putting themselves in self-quarantine and offering help.

Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker says county officials have even entered into contracts at hotels in case first responders need to go into isolation.

Those who have a fever, dry cough or difficulty breathing should call their healthcare provider. Any other concerns, please call the St. Charles County Public Health hotline at 636-949-1899.

The St. Charles County Public Health Department asks that everyone practice the following:

Stay home and avoid contact with others as much as possible.

Wash hands frequently and often for 20 seconds using soap and water.

Use hand sanitizer when soap and water is not available.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces with household sanitizer.

Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Stay home when sick, except to seek medical attention.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

For more information about COVID-19, visit the St. Charles County Department of Public Health website at sccmo.org/COVID.