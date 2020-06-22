St. Charles Fun Fest changes rules and closing time following fights

ST. CHARLES, MO – The city of St. Charles announced today on Twitter that the St. Charles Fun Fest will now close at 9 p.m. each night and no one will be admitted after 8 p.m. Also, the city now says that all juveniles must have adult supervision at the Fun Fest.

The post also addressed recent fights involving juveniles at the event, saying the St. Charles Police Department had the situation under control quickly. Officials say no arrests were made and no shots were fired.

The fair is taking place at the Lewis & Clark Boat House Parking Lot at Bishops Landing and it runs Wednesdays through Sundays until July 5.

