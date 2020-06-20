St. Charles Fun Fest debuts with social distancing guidelines in place

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – The summer season officially begins Saturday after a tough spring, so it’s time to have some fun while staying safe.

Friday debuted the St. Charles Fun Fest where guests can enjoy rides, games, concessions and beer. This fun fest is open Wednesdays through Sundays until July 5. The hours are 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays and noon to 10 p.m. Fridays through Sundays.

Parking is south of the fair and they have shuttles to take you from your car to the fun. There you will get your temperature taken. Once inside there are red dots on the ground to use as guides for social distancing while standing in line for tickets.

They are reserving tickets in three time slots, noon to 4 p.m., 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Unlimited ride passes sell from $20 to $30 depending on time.

There are many safety procedures in place. Rides are continuously cleaned during the day, shutting down one at a time. The employees and ride operators wipe down high traffic areas in between each ride. They have cleaning crews wiping down other surfaces, hand sanitizing stations and handwashing stations throughout the park. All employees have also been tested for COVID-19 and are wearing masks.

To reserve tickets go to www.stcharlesfunfest.com.