ST. LOUIS, Mo. (AP) — A 38-year-old Missouri man was sentenced to time served and probation after pleading guilty to threatening U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri on Facebook.

Federal prosecutors said Jeremy Cawthon, of St.Charles, agreed to a plea deal Thursday. He was sentenced to 16 months of jail time he already served and one year of supervised probation.

Prosecutors say Cawthon sent several death threats to the Republican senator via Facebook in March and April of last year.