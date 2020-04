ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO – The Frontier s Health & Rehabilitation facility in St. Charles has announced one more death at the nursing facility. The deaths bring the total of patient deaths to 9.

Monday’s numbers also show that 60 patients have now come down with the COVID-19 virus, along with 12 staff members. Currently, 4 patients are hospitalized, while other patients have been quarantined in a wing of the facility. All staff members with the virus are self-quarantining in their homes.