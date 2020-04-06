St. Charles nursing home facility now has 35 residents with COVCID-19 virus

ST. CHARLES, MO – Frontier Health & Rehabilitation in St. Charles Missouri now has 35 residents infected with the COVID-19 virus. The St. Charles County Health Department confirmed the number on Monday, with 3 of those residents dying from complications.

Additionally, 7 staff members have also tested positive for COVID-19. 14 other test are pending.

The facility has been battling the coronavirus since March 23rd when several residents and staff members were reported having the COVID-19 virus.

Residents with the virus are being treated in a quarantined wing at the facility, and staff members are recovering at home.

If you have any questions about the COVID-19 virus, you can call the St. Charles County Public Health Information Hotline from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.636-949-1899, or visit sccmo.org/COVID.