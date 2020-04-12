St. Charles nursing home reports 2 more deaths from COVID-19

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO – Saturday the St. Charles County Department of Public Health was notified of the 12th and 13th COVID-19 deaths involving St. Charles County residents, a female in her 70s and a female in her 60s, both were residents of Frontier Health and Rehabilitation in St. Charles.

The county has launched an online dashboard with updated information on COVID-19 cases in the county, including a Zip Code map and breakouts listing cases by date reported, age, gender, and race.

As of Saturday, the Department of Public Health reports the following:

Persons being monitored 459

Persons who have completed monitoring period 836

Number of tests pending at the Missouri State Laboratory 7

Number of negative tests 49

Number of positive tests 349

COVID-19 deaths 13