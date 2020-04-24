St. Charles nursing home residents share hope and loss as coronavirus devastates facility

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Meet survivors of one of the area’s worst COVID-19 outbreaks. There are 13 residents who have died at Frontier Health and Rehabilitation. More than 60-percent have tested positive. We spoke to three of them who have recovered.

Floyd Harris is among the first and one of at least a dozen at the facility to officially be listed as recovered under CDC and health department guidelines.

Gary Barfield hopes to join the list and join Floyd outside very soon. He spoke to us from quarantine through a window. Though he tested positive two weeks ago, he has shown no COVID-19 symptoms.

They have at least two things in common. A deep sense of gratitude to those caring for them in the worst of times – and a deep sense of loss.

“I had a friend that died here. That hurt me,” said Gary Barfield.

“I did lose one person friend over the covid. It kind of scared me, real bad,” said Floyd Harris.

“It’s going to be tough to not see that face or that smile. Both of these people were ladies. I enjoyed talking to them on days like this, just sitting out on a bench or something,” said Gary Barfield.

Their grief is off-set by the staff. The virus and fear of catching it have depleted the ranks. They say workers from affiliated homes from Alabama to Las Vegas have here come to help.

“They’ve got a lot of guts doing that. I’m proud as hell of them. I can’t say enough about them. They are definitely heroes,” said Gary Barfield.

“I love them,” said Floyd Harris. “It was just like being around my family. They took care of me the whole time.”

“Everybody that doesn’t have it, that’s because of them taking care of us,” said Albert Spieker. “I’m grateful. I’m more than grateful, believe me.”

Workers say there are still a few residents who are seriously ill and in hospitals. They also expect more than a dozen who’ve tested positive to have officially “recovered” in the next couple of days.