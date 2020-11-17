St Charles officials eye moving city hall but run into objections from citizens

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Some St. Charles council members and Mayor Dan Borgmeyer are considering a move out of the current city hall building downtown.

The say the building is 50 years old and has a myriad of problems; like windows that leak. They believe it’s time to move elsewhere.

St. Charles put a contract on a building north of downtown for $6 million as a possible home for a new city hall.

However, citizen outrage forced lawmakers to backtrack on the deal, so they yanked the offer.

Borgmeyer wants to study it and see what’s best. He favors a move to the $6 million building they had put the contract out on.

St. Charles Citizens called FOX 2 to spotlight this deal, saying they wanted to keep city hall right where it was.

Citizens told us it would be bad for downtown development to move city hall. They don’t see it as the best use of their tax dollars.

They believe an issue this big should go to a vote of the people to decide.

FOX 2 interviewed Mayor Dan Borgmeyer for this story, weeks before he was diagnosed with COVID-19.