St. Charles Police make PSA after sudden rise in car thefts

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – The rising number of car thefts and break-ins has prompted the St. Charles Police Department to send a message to residents on social media, reminding them to lock their cars.

According to St. Charles County Police Chief Frisz and Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar the St. Charles County has seen an uptick in thefts from cars and stolen cars over the last weeks.

“St. Charles County has reached the critical point”, explained Chief Frisz.

The Police Department’s posts on Facebook contained valuable information for residents going forward.

Do not leave your car running unattended

Do not leave your keys or fob in your car

Do lock your doors and make sure no valuables are insight

Do keep your garage doors closed

“St. Charles County is a great place to live and raise a family, but we are not immune to crime”, said St. Charles Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar.

Police want to remind residents to report suspicious persons or activity to the St. Charles County police department nonemergency line at 636-949-3200.