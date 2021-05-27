St. Charles Police honor 9-year-old ‘guardian angel’ with lifesaver award

ST. CHARLES, Mo- Police here have recognized a young girl for actions that may have saved a man’s life earlier this month.
On May 18, police say 9-year-old Skylar Heim was driving home from school with her grandmother when she spotted someone on the ground in a carport. After Heim “insisted” that they turn around to help the man, who had fallen, hit his head, and could not get up, her grandmother called for help while the girl stayed with the man.
“The man stated Skylar was his guardian angel;,” the citation for the St. Charles Police Department’s Citizen Lifesaving Award said. “He did not know how long he had been laying on the ground. Without her, he could have been on the ground and without medical assistance much longer.”