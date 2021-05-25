St. Charles police pursuit ends in St. Louis City, 2 in custody

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Two people are in custody after a police pursuit early Tuesday morning.
It all started around 1:00 a.m in St. Charles when officers chased a man and woman in an SUV all the way into St. Louis City.
The woman then stopped near North Grand and MLK to let her passenger out. He was quickly arrested.
She then continued to drive about another 1.5 miles before finally stopping at North 22nd and University Street where she was taken into custody.
At this point, it is unknown why police were chasing the SUV.
FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.