St. Charles ranked one of healthiest Missouri counties

ST. CHARLES, Mo.– St. Charles County ranks among the top of Missouri’s “healthiest counties” for the 12th straight year according to the annual County Health Rankings report. It ranks the county second in the state for both health outcomes and health factors.

The top spot goes to Platte County in the Kansas City area. No other county in the St. Louis Metro area ranked in the top 10. St. Louis County came in at 23, St. Louis City at 110.

The report is by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin’s Population Health Institute. The rankings are based on public data collected from vital statistics and government surveys.

Health outcomes display a current picture of a community’s health and looks at factors like physical and mental health as well as length of life.

Health factors look at behaviors, access to clinical care, socio-economic levels, physical environment, and other aspects the influence current and future health.

You can find an interactive map, all the rankings, and even compare counties on the County Health Rankings website here.