St. Charles reports a new coronavirus death, 8 new cases

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – St. Charles County is now reporting 32 cases of coronavirus with one new death. There are eight new cases reported since Thursday.

St. Charles County Department of Public Health reports the following:

Persons being monitored: 647

Persons who have completed monitoring period: 98

Number of tests pending at the Missouri State Laboratory: 4

Number of negative tests: 22

Number of positive tests: 32

COVID-19 deaths: 2

Thursday FOX 2 reported that three residents at a senior facility in St. Charles tested positive for COVID-19. The positive tests are from three people at Frontier Health and Rehabilitation in St. Charles. The facility tells Fox 2 all of their 113 patients have their body temperatures checked twice a day, their oxygen saturation checked once a day and answer a health-related questionnaire