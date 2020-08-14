St. Charles residents enjoy socially-distanced outdoor watch party for Blues playoff game

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Large indoor watch parties are restricted due to health concerns, but residents in one St. Charles neighborhood are getting the next best thing.

A high-definition, LED “Jumbotron” video screen for a socially distanced outdoor Blues Playoff watch party was set up early Friday courtesy of Paul Brown, co-owner of Brought 2U Media.

The fans attending the party Friday night made the best of the current situation. They’re encouraged to wear masks and keep a distance of six feet between groups while they cheer on the St. Louis Blues.

Brought 2U Media is a St. Charles based company that has been helping out since the early days of the pandemic. They were heavily involved in the recent Drive-In St. Louis events at the Hazelwood PowerPlex and were also a key element of the Rise Up for Heroes campaign that honored healthcare and essential workers during the early days of the pandemic.

Guests of the watch party are asked to make a donation to the Folds of Honor Foundation which benefits the families of service members killed or wounded in combat.