St. Charles woman sends tons of fudge to troops but needs help keeping tradition alive due to pandemic

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Every year Vikki Hansen of St. Charles, Missouri embarks on a quest to make sure men and women in the military have a sweet treat to remind them of home.

With the carried tradition of fudge making from her grandmother, she makes an estimated 6,000 pounds a month of creamy, homemade Irish fudge in her kitchen.

“I have 23 favors and also 13 alcoholic fudges. I know that the military does not get Christmas gifts like other people but, I want them to at least get the flavor of fudge they like”, said Hansen.

Hansen claims there is “nothing special,” about her fudge but she began making the delicious, chocolatey treats for service people when her children joined the military 20 years ago.

In the past 20 years, Hansen has shipped 50,000 pounds of homemade fudge to military personnel.

She wraps the fudge in plastic wrap, includes a card, and uses her own money to ship the fudge overseas to members of all branches of the armed forces particularly those in Kuwait, Afghanistan, and Germany.

“It gives them hope that somebody cared enough to send them a care package”, she said.

Hansen said she doesn’t like to ask for donations, but due to the pandemic she says, it has grown to the point that she needs financial or in-kind donations.

“I need help with postage”, said Hansen.”The prices are going up, there is nothing I can do about it but I want to keep sending fudge”.

She adds although she needs other things including sugar, butter, and cookie tins for packing the fudge she won’t stop until there are no more people fighting overseas.

“No more war zones, no more conflicts. I pray for that every year. I will keep making the fudge until everyone is home”.