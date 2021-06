A Retro color processed lottery drawing show and assistant host holding balls spelling WINNER. Photographed in studio with a purpose built set and props.

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – A woman playing Missouri Lottery’s “Show Me Cash” game matched all five numbers to win $319,000. Jacklyn Bornhop of St. Charles has been playing for three years and noticed the winning numbers while checking her phone.

“I was in awe,” she said. “It was unbelievable. I checked it over and over.”

The winning ticket was sold at the Schnucks on Zumbehl Road. Another winning ticket for the June 13 drawing was sold in Washington. The winners split the $639,000 jackpot.