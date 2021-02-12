St. Charles woman’s death ruled not suspicious

ST. CHARLES– St. Charles Police say a woman’s body found in historic St. Charles yesterday morning died from medical issues. At first, St. Charles Police said the manner of death was being classified as suspicious.

The night before her body was found, police were called to the area for a report of a verbal domestic disturbance.

Police said when they arrived they found nothing out of the ordinary. Hours later the woman’s body was discovered.

A neighbor said they heard arguing in the general area where the body was eventually found and heard somebody say that they were going to kill somebody else.

Detectives say their investigation revealed prior reports of verbal domestic disturbances and prior contacts the woman had with the police.

The medical examiner conducted an autopsy and determined the woman died form medical issues.