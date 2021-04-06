St. Clair County allowing walk-ups at COVID vaccine clinics

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – Those getting their COVID vaccine in St. Clair County no longer have to be pre-registered and have an appointment.

The clinic at the Belle-Claire Fairgrounds and Expo Center is seeing how a walk-up system will work Tuesday. The clinic will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Appointments are available, but they are not required. Those receiving a vaccine must be an Illinois resident or work at an Illinois business.

This method is just a test. Health officials will evaluate how efficient it is and decide if it will continue.

Illinois will begin vaccinating any resident 16 years old and up by April 12.

Click here to register on St. Clair County’s website.