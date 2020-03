ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – Illinois health officials have announced a third presumptive positive COVID-19 case in St. Clair County. Officials say a man in his 50’s tested positive for coronavirus disease. Contacts to this person have been evaluated and are quarantined as per CDC guidelines.

To date, St. Clair County has tested 31 people, with 18 negative results, 3 positive results and has 10 pending results.