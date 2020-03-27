St. Clair County announces its first COVID-19 related death.

BELLEVILLE, Ill – The St. Clair County Health Department says a woman in her 80s died today. The woman did have underlining health conditions.

No other information was released about the patient. St. Clair County has 13 confirmed cases to date. County officials are planning an update later this afternoon.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the latest victim of this virus. This is a tragic loss to our community and a reminder that no one is immune to COVID-19. Everyone, regardless of age, race, ethnicity, and socioeconomic status can be infected if they are exposed to COVID-19.” Mark Kern, St. Clair County Board Chairman also said in a statement, “for this reason, everyone must protect themselves, their family, friends and colleagues, by following the preventive measures and social distancing guidelines.”