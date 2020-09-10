St. Clair County encourages residents to get COVID-19 test in an effort to drop positivity rate

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – The St. Clair County Health Department is encouraging people to get a coronavirus test in hopes that the county’s positivity rate will decrease.

A lower positivity rate is one of the metrics needed to help the county no longer be deemed at a COVID warning level by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

As of Thursday, there have been 6,516 positive cases in the county and 179 deaths. That is an increase of 95 cases and one death from Wednesday.

Organizational Communications Manager Brenda Fedak told FOX 2 the county is encouraging people to go get tested.

“Unfortunately we need those negative tests to bring the positivity rate down,” Fedak said.

In order to get out of the warning level category in Illinois the county needs to get to an eight percent positivity rate. As of Thursday St. Clair County’s positivity rate was at 9.02 percent. The seven-day rolling positivity rate was at 7.1 percent Thursday.

The health department said 72,227 people have been tested so far. Those tests have resulted in 6,516 positive cases and 65,711 negative cases. St. Clair County’s total population is 259,686 according to the U.S. Census Bureau.