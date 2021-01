Syringes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine sit in a tray in a vaccination room at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill.- St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency has created a sign-up form for those interested in learning about the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The agency posted on Facebook that the link will allow you to provide your contact information. That will allow officials to notify you when the vaccine is available for your group.

The governor announced earlier this month that Phase 1B would include residents 65 and older.

You can find a link to the sign-up form here.