St. Clair County offering free transportation for seniors getting COVID vaccine

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – Free public transportation is being offered to people ages 75 and older who have a confirmed COVID vaccination appointment.

St. Clair County Transit District is offering this service to those who have their confirmed appointment through the St. Clair County Health Department and are going to the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds & Expo Center for their vaccine.

SCCTD said those who fit into this category can take the MetroBus and/or MetroLink to the Belleville Transit Center where SCCTD Express Shuttle Bus Service will be taking people to and from the fairgrounds. This service starts Monday, February 1, and will be available Monday through Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

“We want to help increase public access to these vaccinations by providing a safe, efficient, convenient and free-of-charge ride to those in our community. Our hope is to continue to provide this service as additional subsets of the population are able to receive the vaccinations,” Chair of St. Clair County Transit District’s Board of Trustees Herb Simmons said.