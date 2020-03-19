St. Clair County opening drive-through coronavirus test site

BELLVILLE, Ill – A coronavirus test site will be opening in St. Clair County. The health department there and Memorial Hospital are opening a drive-through COVID-19 specimen collection site.

The site will open Thursday, March19 and will be operational 7 days a week between noon and 6 p.m. The location is at 4000 North Illinois Lane in Swansea.

Officials say before people come to the site, they need to contact their primary care physician. The physician will work with the local health departments to pre-screen and validate you need to get tested. The local health department has to give authorization before you can have a sample collected.