ST CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a runaway teenager.

They say 14-year old, Mya Reagan, left from the Belleville area Saturday afternoon.

Reagan is described as being 5 foot and 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

She is believed to be in East St. Louis or in the North St. Louis area.

If you have any contact, please notify St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department Office 618-277-3500