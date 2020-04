ST. CLAIR COUNTY, IL – Saturday afternoon Samantha Bierman with the St. Clair County Health Department announced that a male under the age of 10 had contracted the COVID-19 virus. That brings the county’s confirmed cases of COVID-19 to 78, with 3 deaths, 343 negative tests, 139 pending and 560 persons tested.

Currently the State of Illinois is reporting 10,357 cases of COVID-19, and 243 deaths in 68 counties.