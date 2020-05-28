Breaking News
IL: 5,083 deaths/ 114,306 cases; MO: 696 deaths/ 12,492 cases. List of St. Louis area coronavirus disruptions

St. Clair County to take part in Illinois contact tracing pilot program

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Phase three of the Illinois reopening plan begins tomorrow. Governor JB Pritzker held his daily coronavirus briefing at the Jackie Joyner Kersee Center in East Saint Louis Wednesday. He announced an effort to increase contact tracing in Illinois. St. Clair County was chosen to take part in a state pilot program.

The governor spoke about the impact closures are having on East St. Louis.

“What I think about what we need to do to help East St. Louis, I think about first trying to create economic activity. Put aside the moment we are in, which is COVID-19. We need to secure people’s lives and their health. We have facilities here, the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center, where people can get tested,” said Gov. Pritzker.

Illinois US Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth will be part of a live Illinois Town Hall meeting. They will discuss the state and federal response to the coronavirus pandemic. The town hall meeting is tonight at 7:00 pm on KPLR 11.

