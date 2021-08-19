St. Elizabeth’s Hospital restricts visitors as COVID cases surge

O’FALLON, Ill. – A rise in the increasing number of COVID-19 patients in southern Illinois is making one hospital suspend visitors. St. Elizabeth’s Hospital says that they made the decision to better protect patients and workers.

The policy goes into effect today, August 19 2021. No visitors are allowed for inpatients, in the Emergency Department, or for patients under investigation for COVID-19 diagnosis.

Masks are mandatory at the hospital. The requirement is from CDC guidance that a mask is worn in all healthcare settings.

There are some exceptions to the new rule. Other areas of the hospital may allow visitors.

Pediatric emergency and inpatients may see parents or guardians. Patients with intellectual or developmental impairments may see a support person.

All visitors must enter the building at the blue “Outpatient” sifn between 8:00 am and 8:00 pm. They will have their temperature checked and will be screened.

All visitors must be 18 or older, no children allowed.