St. Francois Co. Health Director steps down after threats made to her family over coronavirus measures taken

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Francois County Health Director, Amber Elliott, stepped down from her job because of all the flack from residents over measures she was taking to curb the Coronavirus pandemic.

She says she was getting threats. One of the things they didn’t like was the mandatory mask mandate.

The mandate was approved by the health department over fierce opposition in September but rescinded a month later because of all the opposition.

Amber Elliott said the threats were just too much and she became concerned for her children. She said the positivity rate has now hit a staggering 25% in Jefferson County.