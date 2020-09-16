St. Francois County approves mask mandate

FARMINGTON, Mo. – Residents of St. Francois County will have to start wearing masks in public after the county approves a mask mandate.

According to our partners at the Post Dispatch, the county health department voted in favor of the mandate in a special meeting Tuesday night.

Starting September 21 masks must be worn in public places by anyone age nine or older. Businesses will be required to post information about the mask requirement and ensure patrons follow the rule. The mask mandate will be in effect until Oct. 22, when the board meets again.

St. Francois County reported few coronavirus cases early in the pandemic but cases have nearly tripled in recent weeks.