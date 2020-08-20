St. Francois County authorities urge more mask-wearing as hospital reaches capacity

FARMINGTON, Mo. – St. Francois County Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher is issuing a strong recommendation to wear face masks in public places. He says that the hospital is nearing capacity.

If more people are hospitalized then others needing medical care including, people experiencing a stroke, heart attack, accidents, and more issues may find it difficult to receive treatment. The hospital may become overcrowded or understaffed.

There are many stores and restaurants that currently require facial coverings inside their establishments. Gallaher says that people living in St. Francois County should extend this practice to all public areas.

The number of COVID-19 cases in St. Francois County is growing at a rapid pace. Gallaher says that wearing a mask is one thing that everyone can do to help prevent another shutdown.

St. Francois County Health Center Posted this statement to their Facebook page Wednesday:

“Due to the rapid increase in cases, our capacity to investigate cases in a timely manner is not possible. We are seeing active community transmission. Every interaction with persons outside your household should be treated as a risk for transmission.” St. Francois County Health Center



Source: Missouri DHSS COVID-19 Dashboard