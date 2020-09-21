St. Francois County officials meet Monday to amend mask mandate

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. – Officials in St. Francois County will meet Monday morning to amend a mask mandate less than a week after passing it.

As it stands right now, starting today masks must be worn in public places by anyone ages nine or older and businesses will be required to post information about the mask requirement.

Changes to the mask mandate could include the removal of language penalizing people for not wearing masks.

The special meeting is at 10:00 a.m. Monday at the St. Francois County Health Center in Park Hills.

Once the board signs the amended order it will immediately go into effect.