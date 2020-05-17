St. John Vianney High School one of first in region to air virtual graduation

KIRKWOOD, MO – Parents of St. John Vianny High School seniors watched their children celebrate their accomplishments and send them off to their futures.

That graduation was pre-recorded. The graduation would have been at the school, but this is one of the first virtual graduations in the St. Louis area. Instead of crowding the building, they watched from the comfort of their couches.

“A year ago, we were standing here with a very traditional ceremony,” said Sapna Jos Galloway, a parent and employee at St. John Vianney.

“Each time, I just think one more year closer to my own,” said her son, Joseph Galloway. He played in the school’s band and performed “Pomp and Circumstance” for all of the graduations leading up to his own.

“This year we’re standing in our living room,” said Sapna Jos.

This year’s graduation aired on social media lacking the live emotions and cheering but still filled with of the love and encouragement of a traditional send off.

Staff even delivered caps and gowns and tassels to students’ homes.

“I’m happy with the outcome because it gives me closure that I needed after spending four years at the school,” Joseph said.

Faculty spend more than a month coordinating the 93-minute video. They collected pictures and videos capturing the moments the students had leading up to graduation.

“While it’s different, the fact that we still have our family and we’re healthy has been the biggest gift in all of this,” said Sapna Jos.

During the virtual graduation, there were speeches, memories and words of encouragement.

“We wanted to make this as personal and as powerful as it was meant to be even though we’re not physically together and we’re family and we’re here together,” said Sapna Jos.

The video was posted to the school’s Facebook page as well to YouTube allowing parents the ability to download.