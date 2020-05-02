St. Joseph Academy holds collection food drive-through for people in need

FRONTENAC – Food banks across St. Louis say the number of the people it serves has increased compared to years ago. On Saturday, May 2 St. Joseph Academy held a drive-through food bank to collect much need items.

“It’s not about us, as individuals, it’s about what we can do in a larger community, “ said Jamie Steinhart.

The academy says these are tough times in the community. There are many of their friends and neighbors out of work and still trying to support and feed their families.

Thee school to help those who have been economically impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. With the school being closed, they wanted to channel their efforts toward something that would benefit the whole community

Signs were posted to direct traffic and anyone wishing to donate loaded their non-perishable foods, personal hygiene items, and cleaning supplies into the truck of their vehicle and when the pulled up volunteers unloaded the items.

With-in hours the group help filled 80 large collection trash can size bins. All items will be donated to St. Louis Area Food Banks.