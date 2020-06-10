O’FALLON, MO – The St. Jude dream home giveaway begins Thursday morning.

This is the 11th year that FOX 2 and KPLR 11have been involved in the dream home giveaway, which raises a lot of money for St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

It’s amenities and accessories that set this one if a kind home apart.

And it becomes even more special when competing companies all come together to lend a hand and their time and materials. There are literally 100’s of volunteers that work on this home for thousands of hours. Every bit of labor, every single piece of material is all donated. This home is donated to the St. Jude families at no charge and every dollar from ticket sales goes to benefit directly the efforts of the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital,” said Dawn Walter, Director of Marketing, Payne Family Homes.

A master bedroom brick headboard, basement custom wine rack, and garage where are you can shoot three-pointers inside all year round.

Those are just a few of the unique items you’ll find at this O’Fallon Missouri home.

And outside a custom patio donated by Spire.

“Part of Spire’s mission is enriching every life through the strength of our energy. And I believe this home with so many people working on it is full of energy. Through the natural light and hands that touched building this home, all the heart, and soul that people put into this for a good cause, for the children,” said Brenda Linderer, Director of Business Development, Spire.

Wednesday afternoon designers we’re signing the floor for this one of a kind home filled with a lot of love.

“There are 11,500 $100 tickets available for sale. Last year these tickets sold out in record time and I would encourage you if you have any interest at all in supporting the St. Jude Dream Home campaign and winning this home, you better get your ticket early because they’re going to go quickly again,” said Walter.